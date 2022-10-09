Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – The family of the late former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut is in shock following his untimely death.

According to the family, Chepkut’s sudden death raises more questions than answers, considering that he had not raised any complaints regarding his health.

Before his death yesterday, the former lawmaker reportedly met with the Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii in Nairobi on Friday in the company of two other traders.

He was also planning to meet President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, for undisclosed business.

According to his PA Kipkorir Birgen, Chepkut was excited on Friday evening and even instructed him to prepare his Curriculum Vitae, which he was going to present to the First Lady.

“I was with the boss (Chepkut) throughout Friday. We were also with Governor Bii. At around 11 pm, he called me to ask if I could prepare for his curriculum vitae because he was planning to meet with the First Lady,” Birgen revealed.

Ruto’s Transport CS nominee Kipchumba Murkomen corroborated Birgen’s sentiments, saying he also met the ex-MP at night in a jovial mood and in the company of his friends, not knowing that he would die the next day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.