Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Ever since former President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over the power to President William Ruto, no one has ever heard from him.

The former President has kept a low profile, sparking speculations on his whereabouts.

But according to sources, Uhuru has been away from the country.

He reportedly flew out of the country hours after handing over the instruments of power to Ruto on September 13.

The former head of state, whose 10-year tenure ended after Ruto’s inauguration, proceeded on a vacation to contemplate his next course of action.

According to one of his allies, the trip was essential for Uhuru to relax and free his mind after the August 9 polls aftermath.

Although his ally did not disclose Uhuru’s destination, it was reported that the former head of state went to a reclusive destination.

Uhuru still managed to keep a low profile while vacationing. His ally, however, did not divulge if Uhuru travelled with his family and confidants.

However, after a weeklong of unwinding, Uhuru reportedly jetted back into the country privately and quietly without attracting any media attention.

He was also said to have skipped a thanksgiving party organised by Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Safari Park on Thursday.

“Kenyatta skipped to avoid creating a perception that he is still in a campaign mood,” the confidant stated.

It was also said that he was keen on crossing paths with President Ruto who appointed him as Kenya’s special envoy.

Ruto tasked his predecessor with mediating peace talks in Ethiopia and DRC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.