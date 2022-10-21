Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 21 October 2022 – Detectives acting on a tip-off raided the home of a 35-year-old South African man suspected to be a part of a gang that siphons from a pipeline.

He was nabbed at his palatial home in Pretoria and 5 luxury vehicles were seized.

Among the cars seized include a black SUV Jeep SRT 8, a black Mercedes Benz Viano minibus, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Ldv, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, and a Silver Jeep V8 SUV.

He is expected to appear in court to face charges of damage to essential infrastructure.

“The alleged kingpin will be facing the main charge of damage to essential infrastructure and theft of fuel when he appears in court,” a detective involved in the operation said.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.