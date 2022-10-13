Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – As Kenyans continue to come to terms with the sudden death of a boy with a fork jembe lodged in his skull at Kenyatta National Hospital on Tuesday, his mother has disclosed the last request the boy made to the doctors who operated on him to remove the fork jembe.

According to Judy Muthoni, her son was talking all through and he requested water.

“My son was talking all through. He last requested water,” Muthoni said while recalling the last moments of her son.

The boy passed away on Tuesday night, October 11, nearly 24 hours after he was hit with the fork jembe.

While struggling to come to terms with the events that occurred in the past week, she wondered how a playful moment among her three children led to the untimely demise of her baby.

Muthoni has since shifted the blame to KNH for the demise of her son.

“I blame KNH for the death of my son. They were more concerned about me raising Ksh20,500 to secure a bed than saving my son. I paid the price for being poor,” the mother lamented.

However, KNH released a statement indicating that prior analysis of the baby revealed complications that hindered the surgery process.

According to the doctors, the jembe had penetrated the brain and subsequently led to swelling due to internal bleeding. Medics also resorted to stopping the bleeding before operating on the minor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.