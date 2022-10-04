Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has downplayed the alleged threat by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to overthrow President William Ruto’s government.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Muhoozi claimed he and the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) could take control of Nairobi in less than two weeks.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he mocked Kenya’s constitutional provision of presidential term limits, insinuating that that does not work for Uganda.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!”

However, according to Ngunyi, Muhoozi’s cryptic messages may have everything to do with the ongoing coups being witnessed in some countries in Africa.

The sharp-shooting analyst stated that the tweets could be a mind game of sorts adding that Kenya is safe.

He, however, poked holes into the stability of the Ugandan nation, stating that it may not be safe.

“How to READ Politics 101. When Uganda PROVOKES Nairobi for NO good EARTHLY reason, there is a COUP in Burkina Faso, a counter COUP loading in MALI, Guinea Bissau, CHAD and Sudan. Coups are like COVID, they SPREAD. In Kenya RUTO is SAFE. But is Uganda SAFE?” he posed.

Ngunyi further stated that the declaration made by Muhoozi is also a clear sign that the country is in crisis.

He said they are fond of pulling such stunts whenever they are in a quagmire.

“When Uganda is in CRISIS, they annex MIGINGO island. They TELL us that the ISLAND is ours. But the FISH and the WATER around it is THEIRS. When IDD AMIN was in CRISIS, he told us that Naivasha is in Uganda. Now they will take NAIROBI in 2 weeks. What is their CRISIS? Mind games?” he stated.

