Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna returned to Kenya yesterday to a thunderous welcome after being in exile for more than 4 years.

The plane carrying Miguna touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 0600 hours.

His return was made possible by President William Ruto, who issued a new passport and lifted the red alerts that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had instituted against Miguna.

In his address to the press at the airport, he thanked the head of state and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua for granting his wish to return home.

However, it has emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the reason Miguna was deported in the first place after administering an illegal oath on him, also wanted the firebrand lawyer to return home despite everything.

This was revealed by NARC Kenya Party Leader and Raila’s running mate in the August elections, Martha Karua.

According to Karua, if Raila Odinga had won the August 9 poll, she would have ensured Miguna returned home because that is what Baba wanted.

“‘Raila had indicated that I would handle the docket of matters constitution and the rule of law. Miguna would have been able to enjoy his rights and have his passport returned,” Karua affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.