Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia, better known as Jolene, has undergone non-invasive surgery, where an inflatable silicone balloon was inserted into her stomach as she desperately tries to lose weight.

Jolene took to her Instagram account where she opened up about the process and revealed that she had lost six kilograms in one week.

Before the surgery process, she was 105.5 kgs but now, she is 99.3 kgs.

“Today want to give you a small story about my weight loss journey. It’s barely one week and I have lost almost 6kgs,” she wrote.

She went to a Nairobi clinic last week on Thursday for gastric balloon placement.

She seasoned actress was recorded swallowing what looked like a pill and accompanied it with water before being hooked up to fluids.

The process cost between Ksh350, 000 to Ksh500, 000.

During the surgical process, an inflatable saline-filled silicone balloon is inserted inside the stomach to occupy space and limit the food-carrying capacity of the stomach.

This makes one feel full sooner and limits their intake to smaller portions.

The procedure is temporary and the balloon is usually removed after six months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.