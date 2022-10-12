Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – The move by President William Ruto to lift a 10-year ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) has continued to elicit resistance.

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, sensationally claimed that the lifting of the ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) will have a serious effect on the genetic structure of newborns.

In a tweet, the lawmaker, allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio, claimed that the reintroduction of GMOs will result in a generation of newborns with 15 fingers.

Ledama called on President William Ruto to reconsider the lifting of the ban, maintaining that newborns will develop allergies and resistance to antibiotics.

He further claimed that international food corporations will control food security in the country after the lifting of the ban.

“The Cargill’s of this world are now in control of our food security in Kenya. We must say a Big NO to GMOs otherwise we will end up having newborns with 15 fingers who will develop allegiance and be resistant to antibiotics. Toxins in our soil No No No. President William Ruto think again!” Ledama said.

His remarks come after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said that the lifting of the GMO ban will result in serious threats and challenges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.