Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – A prominent Nairobi lawyer has urged Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, not to make the mistake of vying for the presidency again in 2027.

For the last week, Raila Odinga has been preparing his rambunctious supporters telling them he is yet to run out of gas and he may contest for the presidency in 2027.

In an interview with one of the local media stations on Monday, lawyer Dunstan Omari said Raila will have a tough time ahead if he plans to run in the 2027 polls.

“I don’t think Raila Odinga will have a big say in 2027 and that is why we have seen Kalonzo Musyoka trying to galvanize his support base,” Omari said.

The lawyer noted that Raila had tested the waters five times but failed to clinch the presidential seat.

“It is time a young person takes over to challenge William Ruto,” Omari said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST