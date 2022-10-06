Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 October 2022 – An aggrieved man has called out a pastor who reportedly lured his wife to bed and slept with her to teach him a lesson.

Taking to social media, he shared a photo of the randy preacher and also posted screenshots of their private chats.

In the chats, the man confronts the pastor and asks him why he slept with his wife.

The man of God confesses that he had sex with his wife and sends an apology, claiming that he is even ashamed of himself.

The middle-aged man who goes by the name James Thunderbolt said in the Facebook post that he had respected the pastor, only for him to invade his bedroom.

“You slept with my wife in the name of teaching me a lesson. The lesson you guys taught me I will never forget” he wrote.

This is what he posted on Facebook after finding out his wife had sex with the pastor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.