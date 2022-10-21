Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – A popular Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger has told controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, that he cannot replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the Luo community kingpin.

Miguna, who has been in exile in Canada for almost five years, returned to the country on Thursday and his first job, according to him, is to replace Raila Odinga as the Luo community kingpin.

Miguna, in his many remarks, has been saying that Luos have been suffering under Raila Odinga’s bondage and he wants to rescue them.

But in a tweet on Friday, blogger Abraham Mutai urged Miguna to his face that he cannot succeed in his journey of replacing Raila Odinga as Luo community kingpin.

“I have seen Miguna saying he wants to replace Raila Odinga as Luo Nyanza leader. I will tell him for free. He won’t be able to replace Raila while he supports the government. To rise to the stature of a Luo leader, Miguna must OPPOSE and Criticize the Government. TOUGH CHOICES,” blogger Mutai told Miguna Miguna

The Kenyan DAILY POST.