Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Budalangi Member of Parliament, Raphael Wanjala has urged Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee, Musalia Mudavadi, to bail out Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke, who is languishing in jail after he failed to raise a Sh 1 billion fine.

Waluke and his business partner, Grace Wakhungu, were jailed for more than 40 years each but were granted the option of paying fines in excess of Sh1 billion each after they were found guilty of fraudulently receiving money from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for maize, which was never supplied.

Waluke is still remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison and according to Wanjala, Mudavadi, who is a billionaire should bail out Waluke.

“I am appealing to Mudavadi, since he is worth Sh 4 billion and this is his brother, to let him donate Sh 1 billion so that Waluke leaves prison,” Wanjala said.

While appearing before the Committee on Appointments (CoA), the former Amani National Congress (ANC) leader placed his net worth at approximately Sh 4 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.