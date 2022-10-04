Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has taunted former President Uhuru Kenyatta for handing over power to President William Ruto without a fight.

In a tweet yesterday, Muhoozi stated Uhuru should have vied for the third term in office instead of giving up that easily.

According to him, Uhuru would have easily trounced current President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9 General Election.

The commander of the land forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), further explained that in Uganda, only revolution is applicable and not the rule of law as anchored in the Kenyan Constitution.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily,” Muhoozi stated.

“I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!” he added.

However, his sentiments sparked uproar from a section of Kenyans online. They called out Museveni’s son, insisting that the country is guided by the rule of law where a president’s term is only limited to two terms, unlike Uganda.

On June 8, Uhuru hosted Muhoozi at the State House, Nairobi, where they discussed the need to restore peace in some parts of the region, including in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two have also been spotted hanging out at different reclusive spots depicting the closeness between Uhuru and Muhoozi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.