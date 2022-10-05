Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – It is now emerging that Sharon Oparanya, the woman who caused a stir after she appeared in court drunk and slept on the bench during court proceedings, is the 4th wife of Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

She is reportedly well-educated and has held senior positions in successful corporate companies.

She attained a degree in Chemical Engineering after leaving the prestigious Alliance Girls High School.

She started her career at Mumias Sugar Company after she secured an attachment.

She rose through the ranks to the position of assistant shift manager and that of assistant production manager in the company.

She was later positioned at the IT department in charge of business before the company sponsored her to England for a Master’s degree.

Her promotion raised eyebrows since it was conducted without going through due diligence and management procedures.

It was alleged that she was having an affair with one of the senior bosses who promoted her and facilitated her scholarship.

From England, she made a brief return in Mumias but left after falling in love with Oparanya, who was the then Planning minister under president Mwai Kibaki.

Keen on furthering her education, she lured Oparanya, who successfully helped her land another PhD scholarship.

It is after completing this study programme that Oparanya married her despite endless protests from his three other wives.

Sharon has of late turned into an alcoholic, something that her family is worried about.

When she was arrested for driving while drunk on a Monday morning, she had spent the night in a high-end entertainment joint along Ngong Road indulging in alcohol with some foreigners.

