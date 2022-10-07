Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – The world’s oldest working supermodel, Carmen Dell’Orefice, 91, has appeared nearly nude for the upcoming issue of New You magazine.

The fashion icon first appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine at just 16, and now, she has proven that age is just a number with her latest project.

Carmen stripped down, covering her assets with a blanket while stunning in a new shoot for New You’s October issue.

She is to grace the cover alongside 69-year-old fashion star Beverly Johnson, who previously made history as the first African-American model to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1974.

Another shot showed Carmen laying in a bed in only a tan pair of undies, holding a white duvet up to her chest.

As for how she stays youthful, the 91-year-old told the outlet that she makes sure to give herself the same ‘love’ and ‘care’ that she gives her daughter.

‘Men and women should care for themselves and love themselves. One of the secrets to maintaining beauty is doing what you do for a baby,’ she explained.

‘[You] nurture and feed babies with love. That’s what we should do with ourselves: nurture ourselves, love ourselves, and give that kind of energy to ourselves.’

Carmen was born in New York City on June 3, 1931. She became a model at the young age of 13 after she was approached by the wife of photographer Herman Landschoff while on a public bus.

By the time she was 15, she had signed a contract with Vogue for $7.50 an hour.

‘[Photographer] Irving Penn told me to try to breathe as little as possible and don’t move,’ she recalled of her first Vogue shoot. ‘Just sit there. Irving was a really good friend to me.’

Over the years, she also posed for Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar; she was signed by Ford Modeling Agency in 1953 – but retired from modeling in 1959.

After almost 20 years out of the spotlight, Carmen later returned to the fashion industry in 1978, and since then, she has remain in the spotlight.

She has starred in campaigns for big brands like Target, Rolex, Sephora, and H&M, and has walked the runway for companies like Anna Sui, Stéphane Rolland, Thierry Mugler and Guo Pei.