Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Dutch World Supersport 300 motorcycle rider, Victor Steeman has died at the age of 22 from injuries suffered in a crash in Portugal at the weekend, World Superbikes have announced.

The 22-year-old Kawasaki racer crashed with another rider in Saturday’s race at the Algarve circuit and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Faro.

‘Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries,’ World Superbikes said.

Steeman started the Portuguese round of the championship with a mathematical chance of taking the title after four wins this season.

His family said he had been able to save five other people by donating his organs.

Steeman’s death comes less than a week after British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse, 26, died of head injuries after being struck by another rider in a race at England’s Donington Park circuit.

A statement from his family read: ‘Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race.

‘Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs.

‘We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.’

Tributes has since poured in for Steeman following the news of his passing.

WorldSBK wrote on social media: ‘We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman.

‘The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team, and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer, and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever. Ride in Peace, Victor.’