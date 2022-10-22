Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A man has received attention on Twitter for saying that women’s ambition should be to have a happy home with happy kids.

The Twitter user said his wife will be a housewife and won’t work.

When asked what would happen if he marries a woman with ambition, he said it’s not something he is willing to compromise on.

He added that women never have “everlasting joy” if they don’t build a family.

See below.