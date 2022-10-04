Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Moses Kole has said that all the women who own beer parlours are either divorcees or widows who used their promiscuous lifestyle to send their husbands to their early graves.

Mr Kole stated this on Monday October 3, while responding to a question on whether a woman can run a beer parlour and still remain faithful to her husband.

“All the woman who own beer parlor that I have ever seen are divorcee or widows who have used their reckless irresponsible and promiscuous life style to send their husbands to early grave. It’s so rare finding a woman who run a beer parlor still faithful to her husband.” he said.