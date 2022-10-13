Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – A woman was arrested for child endangerment but her mugshot has sparked a bizarre response online as men swoon despite her alleged offence.

The suspect was posted on an Instagram page which showcases mugshots.

But, rather than comment on her alleged crime, people focused on her good looks and complimented her.

One person said: “I wanna get lost and endangered in her hair.”

Another wrote: “Endangering my marriage.”

Others downplayed the reason for her arrest and insisted she is innocent and should be freed.

One person wrote: “Kid was fine free her.”

Another said: “What if the child had bad vibes?”

And another added: “I don’t even like kids anyways.”