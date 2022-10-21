Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Ava Louise, the woman who went viral in 2020 for licking the toilet seat of an airplane as she took part in the Coronavirus challenge, has claimed Blueface is trying to hit her up and she shared evidence.

Blueface is dating Chrisean Rock. Their relationship is considered abusive by many, especially after they’ve been seen fighting publicly and making up almost immediately. Yet, they’ve stayed together and Chrisean keeps getting new tattoos of Blueface.

Ava, 23, took to Twitter to claim that despite being with Chrisean, Blueface is sending her DMs.

She released a screenshot of a DM from Blueface’s official Instagram account.

Ava captioned the screenshot: “Blueface tryna smash me while chrisean on her 7th tattoo.”

When people doubted the authenticity, she did a video to show that the screenshot was not edited.

In response, Chrisean tweeted “Ion care how many broke bitches he wan DM.”

She took down the tweet almost immediately but Ava had already seen it and she called her out.

Ava shared a screenshot of Chrisean’s deleted tweet and wrote: “Tweeted then deleted after googling my net worth.”

Ava then shared her call log, showing an unknown number trying to call her multiple times.

“Someone tell chrisean to take this energy out on blue not me. He still wants to hit,” she wrote in the caption.