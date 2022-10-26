Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A rape victim has shared photos of herself after surviving a violent attack and rape by a man, only hours after he was released from police custody.

Marissa Young was walking her dog around 1am on July 31 in Torrance, California, when a stranger approached her from behind. She says the man known as Darrell Waters leaped onto her and tackled her to the ground, where he proceeded to beat her with his fists and rape her.

‘I was tackled from behind, I heard nothing,’ Young told KTLA. ‘I didn’t have headphones in, I wasn’t looking at my phone, I was just walking straight forward to my destination.’

Marissa Young calls her survival story the most terrifying night of her life. Young was left with a broken nose, eye socket, and jaw. She has had five surgeries since the attack in July.

”This person punched me in the face, closed-fisted, 15 to 20 times at least,” Young said of the vicious attack.

My nose is broken in four different places and this bone was shattered here [she points to her upper cheek area]. You can still see a lot of swelling in my face.”

The suspect was tracked down and identified as a transient man named Darrell Waters, 46.

Waters was arrested by police 24 hours after the attack, about two miles from the crime scene. He was charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible sexual penetration.

Waters had been arrested only 36 hours earlier for carrying an illegal dagger. He was charged with a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of a weapon.