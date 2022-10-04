Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A Ghanaian woman who allegedly produces tea in large quantities for commercial purposes with ladies’ panties has reportedly been arrested.
It is speculated that he uses panties for tea production as a form of voodooism to attract more customers.
One of the West African country’s health agency stormed the place and arrested the woman while carrying out her daily routine.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>