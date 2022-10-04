Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A Ghanaian woman who allegedly produces tea in large quantities for commercial purposes with ladies’ panties has reportedly been arrested.

It is speculated that he uses panties for tea production as a form of voodooism to attract more customers.

One of the West African country’s health agency stormed the place and arrested the woman while carrying out her daily routine.