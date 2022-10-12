Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – A Nigerian woman has walked out of her abusive marriage and displayed the injuries that her husband inflicted on her body.

Taking to her Facebook page, she revealed that she left her marriage on 15th April 2022 after her husband almost killed her.

Before she decided to leave her abusive husband, she was suffering in silence thinking he will change.

She narrated how he would beat her in public and even strip her naked.

She once lost memory after being battered.

The mother of two has scars all over her body to remind her of the pain she went through in her marriage.

This is what she posted on Facebook.

Below is a photo of her monster husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.