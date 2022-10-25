Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – A woman is nursing a gunshot wound after being accosted by thugs and robbed of Sh 317,000 that she had withdrawn from a bank along Mombasa Road.

The victim reportedly withdrew the money on Saturday afternoon and drove to a garage in Industrial Area.

She was accosted by two thugs riding on a motorbike as she was alighting from her car.

They demanded the cash, leading to a confrontation.

She was shot in the left knee before being robbed.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by Good Samaritans.

No arrest or recovery has been made so far.

This incident comes two weeks after a businessman was robbed of Sh1.5 million that he had withdrawn from a commercial bank in Utawala, Nairobi.

The money was meant for paying his construction workers at a site in Njiru.

He said while driving from Mihang’o in Utawala together with his uncle, occupants of another car blocked his vehicle and ordered him to surrender the cash, which had been stashed in envelopes.

Police say such incidents could have been an inside job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.