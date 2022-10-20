Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – A woman has narrated how she found out a man she thought was her boyfriend, had a main girlfriend and she’s just a side chic.

The heart-broken lady shared her chat with the said boyfriend after she confronted him. She said she saw him with another woman and he acted like he didnt know her.

When she sent him a text message about it, he admitted the other woman is his main girlfriend.

Despite being caught, he still proceeded to ask the side chic to meet up with him over the weekend as his main girlfriend will not be around.

“I can’t believe what happened to me today,” the woman wrote as she shared the chat.