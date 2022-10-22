Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A Ghanaian woman has explained why she asked three men who slept with her before her child was born to take responsibility for the baby’s welfare.

Speaking during a live program on Oyerepa FM, the woman mentioned the names of the men she had intercourse with before the child was born.

She further revealed that she has no clue as to who the ‘real’ father of her child is because she slept with the three men at different times before and after conception.

She added that she asked the three men to own up and share in the responsibility of the child because they all contributed their sperms to her honeypot.