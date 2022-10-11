Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – A woman who celebrated her boyfriend on Twitter days ago has returned to the platform to reveal she has dumped him after discovering he has been cheating on her.

On National Boyfriend Day, the Twitter user shared loved up photos of her and her man with a sweet caption.

Sadly, less than a week after, she found out he’s been cheating on her so she updated her followers.