Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – A Twitter user has defended her husband after he was called “abusive” for having sex with her when her tear from childbirth had not healed.
Twitter users are having a conversation about women resuming sex after childbirth.
It was pointed out that 6 weeks is the time frame given to women who just gave birth to abstain from sex so they can heal properly. However, some women said it took them over 6 months to heal.
One Twitter user then expressed surprise that husbands wait 6 weeks to have sex with their wives.
She revealed that her husband was already having intercourse with her 3 weeks after child birth.
She also admitted that it was “very painful”.
This led Twitter users to point out that her husband abused her by not waiting for the recommended 6 weeks to pass.
But she jumped to his defence and insisted that she “consented” to it because he “needed” it.
