Friday, October 14, 2022 – A Chicago woman has been charged in the brutal killing of her landlord, who was found dismembered in a freezer.

Sandra Kolalou, (pictured left) 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of 69-year-old Frances Walker, (pictured right).

Sandra was served with an eviction notice by the landlord before she killed her, authorities said.

Tenants inside the home where Francis rented rooms to people told police they heard screams around 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 10.

They texted Walker and got a reply but authorities said the replies were sent by Sandra Kolalou.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday, October 12, “The residents were very cooperative. When they heard the scream, when they woke up in the morning, they immediately started texting the victim … started calling the victim.

“The victim didn’t answer. There were some texts that were sent back from the victim’s phone. It appears from what we know now that the defendant was sending texts from the victim’s phone and not answering it.”

When officers arrived at the home, they saw Sandra Kolalou walking toward a tow truck paid for by Walker’s credit card, police said.

She allegedly asked the tow truck driver to take her to Foster Beach where her car was so it could be towed, police said.

The other tenants said they were afraid of Kolalou. The tenants were concerned about the driver’s safety, so they exchanged numbers.

When officers went to the beach, they found bloody rags inside a garbage can, authorities said. Officers initially searched Walker’s home but did not find evidence of foul play.

After finding the bloodied rags, they searched the home again and found Walker’s remains inside a freezer.

At the time, Kolalou was with the tow truck driver, who police say she threatened with a knife. She was arrested soon after.

Investigators believe she dismembered Walker on the first floor of the residence with “large butcher knives,” police said Wednesday.