Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – A South African woman has cancelled her Lobola (bride price) ceremony midway because her fiancé and his family wouldn’t allow her child from her previous relationship to move in with them.

A recording artist, Thembisile disclosed this via Twitter on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

“I stan this girl. She cancelled her engagement mid lobola negotiations because her fiancé and his family wouldn’t allow her to move in with her child from her previous relationship,” she said.

“We really shld have a conversation about the damage & abandonment issues that come with being left behind as a child while your mother gets married and have other kids. Some of them grow up to be very resentful and angry at their mothers because their well being isn’t guaranteed” she added.