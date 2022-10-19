Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A woman has called out her best friend and the best friend’s husband after they got engaged and married.

The victim, with the Twitter handle @kaylakanee and username Bernieee, said her best friend’s boyfriend allegedly raped her 7 years ago in the presence of her best friend and the latter did nothing about it, instead she continued the relationship with him.

The best friend got engaged to her boyfriend this weekend and they immediately tied the knot.

After their wedding, Bernieee took to Twitter to call the new couple out with “proof”.

Berniee said her best friend Kayla Brooke Pontius watched her then-boyfriend Carlos Eduardo rape her. While she lay unconscious after the rape, she said Kayla proceeded to have sex with Carlos.

Berniee then shared screenshots of her chats with a contact she said is Kayla.

In the chats, Kayla is seen apologising to Berniee for what Carlos did to her. She revealed that she and Carlos have broken up and begged Berniee to become her best friend again.

She acknowledged that she should not have chosen her man over her friend.

However, Berniee refused to become best friends with her again and told her she was only apologising because she has fallen out with Carlos.

Kayla later got back together with Carlos and married him.

“It’s never too late to speak up,” Berniee wrote on Twitter as she called out Kayla and Carlos.

She also called them out on Facebook.

The post has gone viral, with many people sending messages to Kayla’s employer to demand that she be investigated and prosecuted alongside her husband.

See the “proof” provided by Berniee below.