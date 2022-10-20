Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – A young woman who alleges she was raped at footballer Benjamin Mendy’s home also had sex with two men including Mendy’s Manchester City teammate, Jack Grealish, a jury has heard.

The woman, who was 23 at the time, later sent a text to a friend which read: ‘Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish’, Chester Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

She was one of a group of young women invited back to Mendy’s mansion after clubbing with his crew in the VIP area of China White nightclub in Manchester on August 23 last year.

The woman, referred to throughout the trial as Woman 11, claims she was raped in a Mercedes by Mendy’s friend and ‘fixer’ Louis Saha Matturie, 41.

She has maintained the pair left the party to buy more alcohol from a nearby garage.

In an interview with police, the 23-year-old said she felt ‘vile, dirty and disgusting’ after the alleged rape and claimed she spent the rest of the night in the house sitting on a sofa with two women before going to sleep in an upstairs bedroom.

On Tuesday, Lisa Wilding KC, defending Matturie, put to the court that this was not an accurate reflection of the night.

Ms. Wilding said the 23-year-old got back from the garage to the house in Cheshire with Matturie at 5.38am and left the house at just after 10am.

In those four hours, the jury heard the witness had sex with two other men and ‘sexual activity’ with a third.

The witness admitted she had not told police about having sex with another black male, ‘Ghost’, in the swimming pool area of the house.

When prompted about what she did after the sexual encounter, the witness said: ‘I said I was sat on a sofa. I was sat with Jack Grealish, I know what you are going to say.’

Ms Wilding said: ‘Do you remember kissing Jack Grealish in the kitchen, on the sofa in the living room?’

She replied: ‘Yes.’

Ms. Wilding said: ‘Did you have sex with Jack Grealish that night?’

The witness replied: ‘Yes. I don’t have a memory of what room I was in. I don’t remember anything that happened. I remember something happened.’

Ms. Wilding said: ‘Do you remember telling police last month, ”I’m 80% sure I have had sex with Jack Grealish but I’m not sure because I fell asleep and woke up fully naked”.’

She replied, ‘Yes, I’m fully sure we had sex. I’m certain that we did.’

The woman then admitted she told police she went to sleep upstairs in a room and another man was there but she did not know who it was.

When prompted by Ms Wilding, the witness confirmed the man in the room was Benjamin Mendy.

Ms. Wilding said: ‘Did you have sex with Benjamin Mendy?’

‘No,’ she replied, adding, ‘Sexual activity. I just didn’t want to be judged. It just doesn’t look good does it?’

As she left Mendy’s house just after 10am the next morning she sent text messages to a friend about her night, the court heard.

The first read, ‘Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish.’

Her friend replied: ‘Oh God. Lol. What the f***. OMG. Proud of you. He was good lol?’

The woman replied: ‘Yes, very good.’

Another message read: ‘He has a girlfriend’ followed by a ‘sad face’ emoji.

Ms Wilding asked if she was ‘boasting’ or ‘flexing’ about what she had done.

‘I wouldn’t say flexing,’ she replied.

A second woman, aged 17 at the time, claims she was also raped twice at the party by Mendy, 28, in his office and trophy room and raped twice more by Matturie afterwards, once in the cinema room and later at a flat in Manchester.

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, asked the witness why she had not told police about having sex with ‘Ghost’, Jack Grealish and sexual activity with Mendy.

She said: ‘These are people in my age bracket, I’m attracted to. I just didn’t want to be judged.’

The witness insisted unlike the other times that night, the sex with Matturie was not consensual and she had been raped.

Prosecutors have alleged Mendy is a ‘predator’ who ‘turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game’, while Matturie, his friend and ‘fixer’, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.