Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – A vocal Wiper Democratic Movement MP has come out to defend his party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over remarks made yesterday by President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, while in Kitui.

Attending a thanksgiving service at AIC Church in Kitui Township on Sunday, Ruto claimed that after he was sworn in, he held a meeting with Kalonzo in a bid for them to join hands and work under the Kenya Kwanza government, but the Wiper boss said that he would be in the opposition, which Ruto agreed.

Speaking on Monday, Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi said that Kalonzo’s move to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens was an act of patriotism, and not that he wanted a slot in Ruto’s government.

“Mashujaa Day is a national event and is anchored in the constitution. It is not a Ruto or a KKA event. Kalonzo does not need any appointment from Ruto and has not asked for any. He will continue playing his role in the opposition to keep Ruto’s administration on its toes.” Mulyungi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.