Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s daughter, Winnie Odinga, seems to be still nursing the August 9th election loss hangovers, going by the question she asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Though she admitted that Uhuru played his role in ensuring Raila Odinga who was Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate was his successor, Winnie asked the former president to explain at what point he lost hold of the so-called system to President William Ruto.

“I don’t think former President Uhuru Kenyatta short-changed my father. The question, however, should be at what point did he lose hold of the so-called deep state to Ruto,” Winnie asked.

Winnie was among many Azimio fanatics who were hoping that Uhuru will use the deep state to rig the elections in favour of Raila Odinga.

However, they were all shocked to the core when Ruto vanquished Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.