Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Will Smith has opened up about the days after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor went up on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped the host Chris Rock for making a tasteless joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the days following the slap, Will was in a dark place and the actor says Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 straight days after the incident, just to make sure he was doing okay.

Smith made the revelation during a private screening of his new “Emancipation” movie at The London hotel.

With Floyd in attendance, Will took a moment to praise the professional boxer for being there for him, even though they weren’t exactly best friends at the time.

Will Smith said: “I want to say something also about Floyd. So, we’ve met each other, we’ve seen each other around, but we weren’t like, friends.

“And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day. And, he was like, ‘Ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it.’

“That was every day he called me … and it’s like, that’s my dude forever right there.”