Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has clarified whether he will respect Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who upstaged him when President William Ruto was searching for his running mate in Mt Kenya.

Kithure was the popular candidate but Gachagua due to his deep pockets shortchanged him and convinced Ruto to appoint him as his running mate.

During his vetting in Parliament on Tuesday, Kindiki was asked whether he would submit to Gachagua, who was his competitor but has now become his boss.

“In the run-up to the previous elections, you were one of those that were vying to be a running mate in the Kenya Kwanza coalition. And you really fought hard up to the last minute when a decision was taken that was not in your favour,” said Kathiani MP Robert Mbui

“Have you recovered from that shock and are you going to be comfortable working under your competitor who is now the Deputy President?” the MP asked Kindiki during the vetting exercise.

In his response, Kindiki argued that he did not fight hard to be Ruto’s running mate as stated by the MP.

“It is not true that I fought so hard to be a running mate. What is true is that I was fortunate to be on the shortlist of 6 members of my party who were being considered to be running mates for President William Ruto,” Kindiki said.

The former Tharaka Nithi county senator further said the previous Deputy Presidential bid would not hinder him from being submissive to his former competitor – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I have no problem submitting to the authorities, that is the easiest thing. My friend Rigathi Gachagua is my boss and I have no problem working with him and under him together with President William Ruto,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.