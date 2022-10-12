Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – A video that caught the moment a lady confronted her husband’s alleged side chick in a hotel in Accra, is currently trending online.

Local news platforms reported that the woman turned up at the hotel after an informant told her about her husband’s escapade.

The angry wife identified simply as Juliet, smashed a bottle on the side chick’s head after repeatedly asking her to apologize, which she (side chick) refused to do.

The side chick who tried to fight back, collapsed in the pool of her blood before being rushed to a hospital.

Watch the video below