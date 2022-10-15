Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has asked women why they are scared of divorce.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing wrote;

”Why are you women always scared of DIVORCE??

Share your fears let me help you process it .



What scares you more about Divorce???

Self esteem?

Validation?

Loneliness?

Help?



Tell me ?”

Taking to her comment section, some ladies outlined why women aren’t comfortable with divorce.

They opined that African women have been programmed to believe they cannot survive without men in their lives

See the replies below