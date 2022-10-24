Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – A nosy man took to TikTok and shared a video of a ‘Mubaba’ having fun with his girlfriend in a hotel.

The seemingly rich ‘Mubaba’ had booked the hotel to entertain his girlfriend, not knowing that a nosy man would secretly take a video of them and expose their affair on social media.

In the trending TikTok video, the potbellied ‘Mubaba’ is seen taking photos of his girlfriend on the balcony, with a towel wrapped around his body.

The lady probably wanted to share the photos on social media to show her friends how she is doing well in life.

“Whose father is this taking photos of a young girl in a hotel,” the man was heard saying in the background as he secretly recorded the video.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions among Tik-Tok users.

“This is how they go on holidays and return with lots of photos but you would never see the photographer,” a Tiktok user reacted.

“There should be a law against people filming strangers without their permission,” another Tik-Toker added.

“The dad u fear in the house. Look at what he is doing,” another Tik-Toker hilariously wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.