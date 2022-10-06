Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A Kenyan lady has taken to Twitter to rant after she was shortchanged by an unscrupulous hawker who was selling samosas in the streets.

She asked for a meat samosa which was carefully wrapped but when she arrived home, she found rice inside the samosa instead of meat.

Shocked by the turn of events, she shared the photo on Twitter and captioned it,’’ Where are we headed as a nation?’’.

The photo sparked a lot of reactions among her followers.

While some sympathized with her, others trolled her and officially welcomed her to Nairobi, where the city residents do anything to survive.

‘’Welcome to Nairobi umelijua jiji sasa,’’ one of her followers commented.

‘’That must be Githurai. Huko mambo ni mengi,’’ another follower added.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.