Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Media mogul, Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she had to undergo not one, but two knee surgeries in 2021.

During a conversation as part of her “The Life You Want Class”, where she spoke about gratitude, one of the guests mentioned having an appreciation for every limb and every organ, prompting Winfrey to share her story.

“I had double knee surgery last year,” she shared via Zoom from her home.

“I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

The 68-year-old media mogul shared that in her process of recovery, she picked up hiking.

“As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking,” she shared. “Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me.”