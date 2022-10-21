Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has warned cabinet secretary nominees against visiting the respective ministries’ headquarters before getting the approval of parliament.

Wetangula, in his ruling, urged the nominees to wait for the report by the committee on appointments as provided for in the constitution.

“All nominees coming before this committee remain as such nominees subject to the report of this committee, presentation to the plenary of the National Assembly and a vote taken on each and every one of them. Excess enthusiasm may not be helpful,” Wetangula noted.

Wetangula was responding to a concern raised by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, questioning the trend where CS nominees reported to their offices for orientation.

Junet noted that the nominees were not yet cleared as the process was still far from over, hence the nominees were not guaranteed their approval yet.

“The issue of nominees who have appeared here and the committee was done with them and then they end up reporting to the offices and taking pictures there and being taken round.

This process ends on the plenary of the House; until you put a question on the floor of the House, and the question is passed, they remain nominees. They have no duty in those ministries,” Junet Stated.

The remarks by Junet came a day after Attorney General-designate Justin Muturi toured the headquarters of the Attorney General’s office at Sheria House. Muturi was oriented to the offices and got an opportunity to interact with the members of the staff.

The CS nominee for the docket of Lands and Physical Planning Zachary Njeru, also toured the ministry’s headquarters at Ardhi House where he met with the outgoing CS Faridah Karoney for a briefing. Njeru was taken for an orientation tour of the premises.

In addition, the CS nominee for the Ministry of Trade and Investment Mose Kuria, also toured the ministry and held a meeting with the outgoing CS Betty Maina. Notably, Kuria has also been part of the ministry’s activities since his nomination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.