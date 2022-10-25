Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – President William Ruto has suffered a major blow after the Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, rejected the nomination of Peninah Malonza as Cabinet Secretary in charge of Tourism, Wildlife and National Heritage.

The rejection is contained in a report tabled in the House on Tuesday afternoon by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah.

The announcement led to jeering and booing by a section of members from the house with Speaker Wetangula forced to call the house to order.

“Order, order Honorable Members that is just a notice of motion, each one of you will have time to debate, ventilate and vote on this motion and you have a right to vote the way you want,” said Speaker Wetangula.

The report recommends the approval for appointments of all the other nominees President William Ruto wants to appoint to help him run his administration.

MPs will vote on the recommendations Wednesday before the final report is sent to President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.