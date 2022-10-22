Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – KTN anchor Sharon Momanyi is officially off the market.

The seasoned media personality took to social media and shared photos of her surprise engagement ceremony held at Karen Country Club.

The mother of one could not hold back tears of joy after her man went down on his knee and put a ring on her finger.

Her fellow media personalities and colleagues at KTN flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages after she shared the photos.

Sharon was once dating Former K24 TV anchor Eric Njoka.

However, their publicized affair did not last for long.

Below are photos of her engagement ceremony.

