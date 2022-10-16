Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has threatened to boycott the 2027 presidential election if Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) refuses to assure Kenyans that their votes will not be stolen as it happened during the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking during a burial in Siaya County on Saturday, Raila pointed out that Kenyans will not need to participate in the 2027 General Election if IEBC fails to guarantee the safety of votes.

“We cannot have a situation where people wake up in the morning and religiously cast their votes only for some foreigners to make decisions on their behalf,” he said.

Mr. Odinga, on the other hand, told off the government over the decision to lift the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), saying they will not allow the move.

“They (the government) say that they are allowing GMOs to boost food security which is not true. The research that was conducted by France, Germany and Sweden established the dangers associated with GMOs,” said Mr. Odinga.

He added: “The GMOs are dangerous to health…we must protect our people.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.