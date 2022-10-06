Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has vowed to drag President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to court if it will not be given the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Azimio, through Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, said they will take legal action against Ruto’s Government if Azimio will not be declared as the coalition party with the majority members in the National Assembly.

According to Mulu, Azimio has majority members in Parliament and will not allow Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to deny them the Leader of Majority seat which rightfully belongs to them.

He stated that all the parties that decamped from Azimio and joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza prior and after the August polls did so in vain because legally, they are still members of Raila Odinga’s Azimio as per the law.

Azimio has vowed never to take Ruto’s bulldozing tendencies lying down, saying they will fight it to the bitter end.

