Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have dropped a bombshell about how they framed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Sh7.3 billion scandal.

Gachagua was arrested and charged in July 2021 for acquiring more than KSh 7.3 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to documents tabled in court by then, the former Mathira MP received the cash in his three bank accounts at Rafiki Micro-Finance Bank between 2013 and 2020.

However, DCI detectives who arrested and charged him have changed their statements, saying it was all a setup.

In an explosive affidavit sworn by the superintendent of police Kuriah Obadiah, who is based at the DCI Headquarters, the officers were pushed to arrest and charge Gachagua with financial-related fraud.

“On April 15, 2020, the DCI received a letter from the Financial Reporting Centre making allegations of criminal conduct against the accused person imputing embezzlement of funds from the National Irrigation Board and other entities,” Obadiah stated.

Obadiah who was the leader of the investigation team formed to pursue the politician said he was immensely pressurized by then DCI boss George Kinoti to ensure the deputy president is found guilty just to please then President Uhuru Kenyatta and his former handshake buddy Raila Odinga.

Gachagua had fallen out with Uhuru due to his close association with William Ruto over the 2022 presidential election.

As such, Obadiah, who is the head of the Serious Crimes Section in his four-page affidavit, is seeking to withdraw DP Gachagua’s corruption case.

In most of his media interviews, the former Mathira MP downplayed concerns that were being raised over the corruption allegations he is facing.

He termed the claims a political witch-hunt arguing that he is being persecuted for not supporting the March 2018 ‘Handshake’ between Uhuru and Raila.

