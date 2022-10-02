Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 October 2022 – A rogue ‘makanga’ is trending after he was captured pulling dangerous stunts along Jogoo Road as a flashy matatu that plies the Buruburu route was speeding during rush hour.

He was hanging recklessly on the door together with his colleague, oblivious of the danger that he was exposing himself to.

The youthful makanga performed some acrobatic moves as his colleague cheered him.

Netizens have condemned his actions and urged NTSA to intervene and impound the matatu.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.