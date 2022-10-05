Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been making headlines in Kenya after he posted a series of disturbing tweets touching on Kenya’s sovereignty.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Muhoozi, who is a General in the Ugandan Army, said his army can capture Nairobi within two weeks and oust President William Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted on Monday.

Kainerugaba’s tweets exasperated many Kenyans with Cabinet nominee for Kenya’s foreign affairs, Dr. Alfred Mutua, revealing that he had a meeting with the Ugandan ambassador on Tuesday.

Uganda’s foreign ministry dismissed Kainerugaba’s tweets in a statement that spoke of a “harmonious relationship that we value”.

Reacting to Kainerugaba’s tweets, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said the Ugandan General was sent by freemasons to divert Kenyans’ attention after Gor Mahia chairman, Ambrose Rachier confirmed he is a member of the freemason society.

“East African FREEMASONS are either extremely adept at media manipulation, or they OWN the media. It was a stroke of GENIUS how the FREEMASONS used @JanetMuseveni’stoddler, MUHOOZI @mkainerugaba, to DIVERT attention from Ambrose Rachier and Otiende Amolo. Very Clever!” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.