Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has left Kenyans tickled after he mistakenly referred to President William Ruto as President Daniel Moi.

While addressing education stakeholders during the induction of the CBC working party, he referred to the newly elected president as former president Moi.

“It’s because he led us for 24 years,” he said while laughing.

This left vice-chancellors, teachers, and parastatal heads who were present at the event in stitches.

“What I like about President Daniel, President Ruto is that he listens, even if he doesn’t want to,” he said.

He spoke during the launch of a three-day induction for the Education Reforms Taskforce.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua presided over the induction at Cemastea Research Institute in Karen.

The 49-member task force was constituted by President William Ruto to review the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC)

According to the Gazette, the Taskforce will, among other things, evaluate the CBC, which has been the bone of contention in the education sector.

